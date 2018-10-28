Irate Walmart employee pepper-sprayed, arrested

An employee of Walmart in Clarence was pepper-sprayed and arrested following an incident at the store on Saturday, according to New York State Police.

Troopers came to the Transit Road store following a report of an irate Walmart employee causing a disturbance. The 17-year-old female employee had become angry over a job assignment, and as the dispute escalated, she knocked over merchandise and harassed other employees, troopers said.

Troopers said the employee, who was not identified, refused to comply with commands, and was subsequently pepper-sprayed and arrested. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

The employee was released with an appearance ticket for Clarence Town Court at a later date.