INGERSOLL, Beverley Ann

INGERSOLL - Beverley Ann Age 85, of Euless, TX, formerly of Hamburg, NY, Funeral services will be held 3 PM on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at FOREST RIDGE FUNERAL HOME MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. Beverley passed away peacefully October 26, 2018 in Euless, TX. She was born March 1, 1933 to George and Ada Barton in Lackawana, NY. Left behind to cherish her memory, are her husband Robert Ingersoll of Euless; sons Robert Ingersoll Jr. of Grand Island, NY and Christopher Ingersoll and is wife Cindy of Hurst; daughters Kimberly Eisenberger and her husband Robert of Grand Island, NY, Melissa Ingersoll of North Richland Hills and Stephanie Ingersoll of Austin, TX; brother James Barton; grandchildren Matthew Kiebus, Mitchell Kiebus, Emily Eisenberger, Ian Eisenberger, Kallie Ingersoll, Shawni Ingersoll, Adam Ingersoll, Ashley Samaripa, Grace Ingersoll, Charles Kinler III and Noah Scott and numerous nieces and nephews. Beverley is preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Kiebus and sister Fran Brosmore.