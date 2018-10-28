Hollins to play for third-place in state tennis; McKee wins consolation singles.

Jesse Hollins of Orchard Park will play for the third-place medal today in the State Public Schools Girls Tennis Championship at the Tri-City Tennis Center in Latham.

Hollins, the No. 3 seed and Section VI champion, advanced Sunday through her quarterfinal match over Calista Sha of Section VIII-Friends Academy, 6-4, 6-1, before she was derailed by No. 2 Caitlyn Ferrante of I-Yorktown, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Ferrante will face No. 1 seed Rachel Arbitman of VIII-Hewlett in today’s championship match.

Hollins will take on No. 4 seed Rebecca Lim of I-Briarcliff to decide third and fourth place.

In another standout performance by a Western New York player, Jaiden McKee of Lancaster won the consolatioin singles on Sunday with an 8-5 triumph over Anastasia Gubanova of V-HAC. After losing her first round match on Saturday to Thea Rabman of VIII-Port Washington, McKee had to survive four more matches to win the singles consolation bracket. She defeated Lila Shih Freeman (IX-Kingston), Asha Duahan (IV-Ithaca) and Haejin Lee (II-Shaker) before facing Gubanova.

The Orchard Park doubles team of Madigan Humiston and Zoe Watson fell in the quarterfinals Sunday to Ellie Margolin and Alyssa Margolin of I-Byram Hills, 6-2, 6-2. The Margolin sisters then lost in the semifinals. Humiston-Watson, seeded sixth, had won two matches on Saturday after receiving a first-round bye.