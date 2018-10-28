HODGSON, Marion "Jane" (Hodson)

HODGSON - Marion "Jane"

(nee Hodson)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest October 26, 2018. Wife of the late Raymond L. Webster and Alfred Hodgson; devoted mother of James (Delia) Barnes and Tim (Laurie) Barnes; cherished grandmother of Shana, Gary, Kimberly, Tracy, Tim, and Kadi; great-grandmother of 20, and 1 great-great grandchild; loving daughter of the late Warren and Lilian Hodson; dearest sister of the late Snookie and Bob. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park on Saturday morning (November 3rd) at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Jane was a lifelong advocate for children and fostered several and was an activist for the Humane Treatment of Animals. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com