HILL-PYJAS, Paulette M. (Haas)

HILL-PYJAS - Paulette M. (nee Haas)

October 3, 2018; beloved wife of Robert L. Pyjas; dearest mother of Tara A. (Anthony) LaCorte, Bryon C. Hill, Tia L. (Brian) Smith, Jessica A. Pyjas, and the late Robert C. Pyjas; cherished grandmother of Madison, Hayden, Luca, and Kendall; dear sister of Paul Haas. Paulette was a retired nurse from the Erie County Sheriff's Department. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble Saturday, November 3rd at 11 AM at the Cleveland Drive Presbyterian Church, 735 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com