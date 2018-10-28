Herzing, Patricia J. (Brennen)

Herzing - Patricia J.

(nee Brennen)

Of Hamburg, after a long courageous battle with ovarian cancer, October 27, 2018. Wife of the late August "Gus" Herzing, Jr.; mother of Lisa (David) Rowley, Paula and Michael (Alix) Herzing; sister of Thomas (Patty) and Ronald (Lorene) Brennen; grandmother of Beth (Mike), Anna (Anthony), Mary (Jeff), Jeff (Anne), Tim, Eric, Nick (Amber), Pat, Jude, Julia, and Tate; great-grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Maggie, Anthony, Andrew, Abigail, Alexander, Liam, Greta, and Rosemary. Predeceased by 6 brothers and 8 sisters. Funeral from the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Wednesday at 9:30am and from SS. Peter and Paul Church at 10am. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Flowers declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Patricia was a member of American Legion Post 527 Ladies' Auxiliary and Hamburg Township Post 1419 Ladies Auxiliary. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com