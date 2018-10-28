HAWAYEK, Joseph

HAWAYEK - Joseph Of East Aurora, NY, passed away on September 12, 2018. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Suzanne (nee Fisher), and their four sons, Joseph, Jeffrey (Lisa), Jonathan (Kirstin) and Jamie, as well as nine grandchildren: Zachary, Alexandra, Bradley, Heather, Kaitlin, Andrew, Nathan, Jack and Owen. Joe was an Administrator for the Buffalo School Department for 37 years, Past President of the Mercer Club of Buffalo and an avid tennis player. Burial services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.