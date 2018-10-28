HARRISON, Sharon A. (Stenger)

HARRISON - Sharon A.

(nee Stenger)

October 22, 2018, loving mother of Margaret (Carl) Zarcone and Joseph (Jessica) McFarland; dear grandmother of Adyson and Jayden; daughter of Joseph (the late Margaret) Stenger; sister of James (Tracy), Martin, Mark (Cheryl) Stenger, Susan A. Bochmann, Scott (MaryAnn) Stenger and the late Joseph J. Stenger ll; sister-in-law of Marianne Stenger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Niagara Falls in Sharon's name. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.