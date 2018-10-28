Hammer left behind in attack on restaurant delivery vehicle

A restaurant delivery person's vehicle was attacked in the Schiller Park neighborhood Saturday night, Buffalo police said.

The worker was delivering a food order in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue when two men sitting on the steps ran up to the vehicle, police said. One of the men allegedly smashed the driver's side window with an orange and black hammer, while the other man pointed a gun from the passenger side window.

Police said both men then fled, and no items were taken. The hammer was left at the scene.