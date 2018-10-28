HALSTEAD, John Preston PHD.

Of Orchard Park, NY, October 24, 2018, husband of Susan (McClintock); father of Andrew F. Halstead, Benjamin U. Halstead, Victoria Halstead Long, and the late J. Preston Halstead; also survived by 7 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 3rd at 1 PM. at Fox Run in the Maloney Community Center, 1 Fox Fun Lane, Orchard Park, NY.