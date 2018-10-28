HALE, Helena M. (Menchini)

HALE - Helena M. (nee Menchini)

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away after a short illness in Cherry Hill, NJ on October 17, 2018 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Paul V. Hale; loving mother of Dr. Paula M. (Kenneth A. Braunstein) Hale Braunstein of Cherry Hill, NJ; cherished grandmother of Paul William Roman Braunstein, Katherine Ann Anastasia Braunstein and Giuliana Natalya Braunstein; dear sister of the late Thomas B. (the late Elena) Menchini and Jack (the late Lucy) Menchini; adored aunt of Thomas P. (the late Fay) and the late Caroline K. Menchini, Dr. John B. (Sharon) Menchini and Joanne (the late George Styn III) Styn; cousin of the late Joanna DeSantis and the late Dorothy Komm. The family will be present Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.), where prayers will be held Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Michael Church, Buffalo, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Hale's memory to the Helena M. Hale Scholarship Fund to the UB Foundation, P.O. Box 730, Buffalo, NY 14226. Mrs. Hale was a retired Nursing Professor at the ECC School of Nursing. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com