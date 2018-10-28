HAHN, Sylvia A. (Leising)

HAHN - Sylvia A. (nee Leising)

October 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hahn; cherished mother of Judith (Hon. Michael Gallagher) Meguire, Jeffrey (Jill), and Douglas (Judith) Hahn; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of five; sister of five brothers and nine sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services on Saturday, November 24th, 11 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14226. If desired, donations in Sylvia's name may be made to the Beachwood-Blocker Foundation, 135 Evans Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com