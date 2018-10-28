GUERRA USMC Ret., Sgt. Major Victor J., Sr., USMC Ret

GUERRA - Sgt. Major Victor J. Sr., USMC, Ret. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 23, 2018. Beloved husband of Joan M. (nee Bowen) Guerra; devoted father of Vicki Guerra, Victor Guerra Jr. (Dawn Venator); cherished grandfather of Victor III (Amanda), William III (Tera), Nichole, Danielle, Tyler, Savannah, Shana (Chris), Danielle and Jacqueline; fond great-grandfather of Aubree, Victor IV, William IV, Jaxon, Cristiana, Justice, Brayden, Gianna, Cassidy, CJ and Gabriella; loving son of the late Eugene and Margaret Guerra; dear brother of the late Louis (late Ann) Guerra; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (November 3) from 12-4 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Arlington National Cemetery. Victor served in the United States Marine Corps for over 29 years and a total military service of 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buffalo Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com