GAISER, Kevin Clancy

GAISER - Kevin Clancy Of Clarence, New York, born on November 9, 1990, passed away at age 27, on October 17, 2018. Beloved son of David Gaiser and Maribeth Rice-Gaiser, and of the late Susan (Clancy) Gaiser. Kevin graduated from Niagara University in 2012. He worked in hotel management in the hospitality industry. Kevin was the beloved boyfriend of Julia Casale. Kevin is survived by his brothers, Shawn M. Gaiser, Ryan C. Rice, and Jordan J. Gaiser; sister, Kadie R. Gaiser; grandmothers, Lois Clancy, Yvonne Gaiser, and Margaret Struzik; and grandfathers, Donald Clancy, Florian Struzik and the late Earl Gaiser. He also leaves behind his adored dogs, Buddy and Tucker. He loved traveling, fishing and family. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, November 3 at 9:30 AM at Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, New York 14221.