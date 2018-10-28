FRONCKOWIAK, Theodore P. "Ted"

FRONCKOWIAK - Theodore P. "Ted"

Ted passed away suddenly on October 14, 2018 in Cranford, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Hohl) and parents Theodore P. and Gertrude Fronckowiak. He is survived by his brother Thomas (Carol); nephews Thomas (Julie), James (Jennifer); nieces Jody (Tim) Will, and Lori Fronckowiak; and ten great-nieces and nephews. Ted was a USAF Veteran and worked as a US Customs Inspector before retiring in 2009. Celebrations of Ted's life will be planned at a later date.