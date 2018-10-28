Four cashiers charged with underage beer sales in Orleans County

Cashiers at four convenience stores in Orleans County were charged with selling alcoholic beverages to minors, following an investigation by State Police in Albion.

Troopers said they observed the cashiers selling beer to underage customers without properly checking for identification showing the buyer was at least 21 years old. Each were arrested and charged with violating section 65-A of the state alcoholic beverage control law.

Arrested were: Brittany L. Cole, 28, of Kendall, who was employed at a Crosby's store in Kendall; Ruth E. Young-Powley, 20, of Albion, who was employed at Murray Superette in Holley; Dylan J. Bader, 20, of Albion, who was employed by JP's Farm Market in Holley; and Charles J. Andrews, 27, of Albion, who was employed by Crosby's in Albion.