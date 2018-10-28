Evans Bank spending $500,000 on community initiatives

Evans Bank said it will spend $500,000 on three community initiatives, crediting its own growth and the effects of federal tax reform.

The bank will spread the funding among the initiatives "in the next couple of quarters," said David J. Nasca, president and CEO of the Hamburg-based bank, in a conference call with analysts last week. He said more details about what it is supporting will be released "in the coming weeks."

He said growth and "tax relief as a result of tax reform" left the bank "in a better position to demonstrate our values through a more significant financial commitment to the communities we serve and who have supported us." Evans through the first nine months of 2018 has already eclipsed its full-year record for profits, set in 2017.