Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 21.

AKRON

• 10 Jackson St., Brian A. Salmon; Toni M. Schumacher to Kathryn M. Griffin; Wilfred J. Griffin, $161,000.

• 50 Bloomingdale Ave., Anthony S. Kowalski; Toni Whiting-Mahoney to Eric Paterson, $45,001.

• 65 Main St., Wen Biao Yang; Xing Dong Yang to Xing Dong Yang, $40,000.

ALDEN

• 1596 Homecourt, Camilla S. Czajka; Gregory A. Czajka to Amanda M. Rogers; Benjamin E. Rogers, $237,000.

• 11094 Fairview Drive, Mary Joan Catuzzi to James Sitek, $200,000.

• 1572 Meadow Drive, Nine Lives Holdings to Craig Castiglione, $190,000.

AMHERST

• 99 Avalon Meadows Lane, Demario Carswell; Demario M. Carswell; Denisha Carswell to Carter Hutton; Stacey Hutton, $470,000.

• 90 Oakgrove Drive, Elizabeth B. Haykel; Thomas J. Haykel to Matthew Carson; Sarah Carson, $400,000.

• 50 Boxelder Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sajeel A. Qureshi; Naziya Shaik, $389,900.

• 25 Hoviland Court, Jan Rehorik; Julia Rehorik to Dianne Jesikiewicz; Thomas James Jesikiewicz, $385,000.

• 10800 Transit Road, Robert E. Badding to Dockside Commercial, $375,000.

• 199 Crown Royal Drive, Ardis J. Stewart to Xin Wang, $370,000.

• 162 Surrey Run, Beth Gunderman; Stefan M. Gunderman to Scott B. Mcmullen, $352,000.

• 240 Running Brook Lane, Nirupam Aich; Upoma Guha to Cheryl Rode; Kyle Rode, $348,000.

• 170 Radcliffe Drive, Martin L. Timm; Pamela R. Timm to Jacqueline E. Mackellar; Justin P. Pietrzykowski, $335,000.

• 14 Hampton Hill Drive, Joan M Schmitt Family Trust Tr to Joseph M. Draicchio, $334,000.

• 5444 Main St., Kent G. Keating; Lisa M. Keating to Cjc 5444, $322,500.

• 16 Mar Del Way, Kaizer Kamble to Marcus Hutchins; Samantha Hutchins, $318,000.

• 66 Southwedge Drive, Kathryn A. Jackson to Marie N. Kwedu; Appolinaire Lekeuneu, $315,000.

• 38 The Common, Breanne J. Morber; Steven P. Morber to Philip L. Senger, $313,000.

• 745 Millersport Hwy, Abigail M. Provenzo; John F. Provenzo to Marie Holdings I, $300,000.

• 54 Bywater Court, George Bloom; Gloria Bloom to Christopher J. Hans; Tracy M. Hans, $290,000.

• 167 Ponderosa Drive, Alexander Farkash; Ayala Farkash to Jessica Mary Gravelle; Gravelle Marc Andrew Jr, $280,000.

• 10 Swanson Terr, Margaret R. Marshall; Scott R. Marshall to Carli Cruz; Rainier T. Cruz, $270,136.

• 4850 Sheridan Drive, Brad L. Shipston to Aspire of Western New York, $265,000.

• 38 Blossom Heath, Daniel G. Albini to Athan Kompos; Jennifer Kompos, $260,000.

• 138 Monroe Drive, Benjamin Edward Wisniewski; Caitlin Ellen Wisniewski to Mir Ali, $228,000.

• 437 Cottonwood Drive, Madge L. Finnigan to Michelle Murphy; Bryan Murphy, $225,555.

• 18 Spicebush Lane, Kirpal K. Devgun; Mohan S. Devgun to Gregory C. Difrancesco; Lisa A. Difrancesco, $219,000.

• 312 Coronation Drive, Robert J. Neuner Jr. to Cathlene Lambert, $202,000.

• 4430 Bailey Ave., Joseph Sapienza to Phatman Bailey, $200,000.

• 201 Amherston Drive, Paula A. Cohen to Christella Lee, $190,000.

• 151 Sunshine Drive, Gbolagade B. Adelakun to Misbah Ahmad; Muhammad Usmani, $190,000.

• 80 Cranburne Lane, David Keegan; Lindsay Keegan to Jiazhen Wang, $188,000.

• 88 Cadman Drive, Mary Elizabeth Schupp to Gregory Horton; Annalisa Manna, $175,000.

• 55 Sundridge Drive, James Cantlon; Virginia Cantlon to Anthony C. Jones; Veronica R. Jones, $164,900.

• 32 Endicott Drive, Shiu-Ming Kuo; Xiao-Lun Wu to Hailey Brown; Ryan Brown, $162,800.

• 20 Berwin Drive, Rosemary T. Lane to Lyubov Shpakovsky; Mikhail Shpakovsky, $157,500.

• 1405 Eggert Road, Kate A. Lynett; Matthew M. Lynett; Kate A. Swierski to Candace Harris-Officer; Serjio Ridgeway, $146,000.

• 37 Oakgrove Drive, Baehre Albertine M Dec; Joan B. Baehre to Lnc Management, $140,000.

• 100 Mona Drive, Lisa Nussbaum to Amy Monin, $134,000.

• 504 Longmeadow Road, Bryan W. Boyce to Anna M. Alvarado, $130,000.

• 616 Paradise Road, Deborah Meizlik; Jacob J. Meizlik to Mushtaq Kaid; Ram Wertheim, $130,000.

• 556 Charlesgate Circle, Christy E. Bonfante to Monica C. Losardo, $115,000.

• 9 Pierpont Ave., Grace B. Lassiter to Curtis E. Loveless, $110,000.

• 2730 Dodge Road, Champion Mortgage Company; Nationstar Mortgage dba to Maureen P. Wilk; Ronny A. Wilk, $110,000.

• 165 Old Lyme Dr Unit 1, Bryan Murphy; Michelle Olesko to Frank C. Bosch, $106,000.

• 118 Cadman Drive, Edward Hunter; Edwin Hunter; Jason M. Stewart; Robin M. Stewart to David Clark; Laurie Clark, $97,712.

• 311a South Cayuga Road, Bethany A. Dessoye; Nicholas M. Nichter to David L. Vinci, $97,000.

• 1f Cambridge Sq, Warren G. Whitlock; Whitlock Warren Glen Jr to Marjorie A. Hurley; Thomas Hurley, $85,000.

• 61d #2 Georgian Lane, Millie G. Nichols to Manpreet Gill, $76,500.

• 2g Sunmist Sq, Warren G Whitlock Jr Irrevocable Trust 062786 Tr to Arman D. Afshani, $46,000.

ANGOLA

• 107 Grove St., Home Equity Asset Trust 2007-2 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-2 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Queen City Home Pros, $28,500.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• Vacant land Sweet Road, Herman Donaldson; Sharon M. Donaldson to Karen W. Curry; Wilson H. Curry, $275,000.

• 1581 Hubbard Road, Margaret M. Oconnor to Andrew Petrinec; Jessica Petrinec, $244,511.

• 266 Parkdale Ave., Equity Trust Company Cust; John Raymond Segeti Sep Ira Ben to Brian Hahl, $160,000.

BLASDELL

• 160 Pearl Ave., Joseph F. Stoklosa Jr.; Julia Stoklosa to Christopher L. Madden; Nicole M. Madden, $120,000.

• 43 Avon St., Brett M. Philipps; Lawrence J. Philipps to Nicholas A. Costanzo; Richard Costanzo, $110,000.

BOSTON

• 6189 Hillcroft Drive, Domenico Fulciniti; Laura M. Fulciniti to Curtis Martin, $450,000.

• 8910 Greenbriar Terr, Maryann Kurnick Mackinnon; Stephen G. Mackinnon to Tyler H. Dunne; Gina A. Pascuzzi, $380,000.

• 7813 Zimmerman Road, Erik A. Keicher; Jillian P. Keicher to Nicole Destefano-Stone; Gregory J. Stone, $200,000.

• 7099 East Lane, Carla J. Loretto; Peter J. Loretto to Jennifer Lee Loganathan, $170,000.

• 6538 Fairlane Drive, Jacqueline Schmitz; Richard W. Schmitz to Thomas Vanhoff; Leah G. Gross, $159,000.

• 4601 Morningside Drive, Karen A. Gowin to Jonathan T. Bulger, $159,000.

• Vacant land Burr Road, Shirley Stratton; Shirley H. Stratton; William Craig Stratton to Julius I. Atkins, $96,000.

• Vacant land Rice Road, Norman F. Nawrocki to Peter James Szeider, $47,000.

BUFFALO

• 260 Plymouth, Benedict Perrone to 260 Plymouth, $510,000.

• 124 Tillinghast Place, Susan Shieberl to John D. Rutkoski; Lauren E. Rutkoski, $490,000.

• 593 West Ferry St., Dolores R. Bucella; Franklin J. Bucella to 593 West Ferry, $462,500.

• 384 Lakefront Boulevard, Bernerd A. Koch to Three Sticks Az, $412,500.

• 337 Prospect, Rj Gullo Properties to Prospect Buffalo, $400,000.

• 752 Tacoma, Karen R. Falzone to Sally Frizzell; Thomas Frizzell, $292,000.

• 2286 South Park, John A. Murphy to Pcs Landholding, $265,000.

• 327 Woodward, Lyle D. Clayson to Cooper Family Trust, $250,000.

• 188 Wallace Ave., Mindy B. Aldrich; Mindy B. Herington to Michael A. Johnson; Kristen E. Lovejoy, $246,000.

• 491 Porter, Brian P. Grinham; Leigh A. Grinham to Paul R. Hosking, $238,000.

• 666 West Ferry St., Eugene R. Buell; Mary M. Buell to Mary E. Mcdermid, $237,000.

• 1885 Hertel Ave., Joel A. Mcmahon to Lynch Meghan A P; Michael R. Lynch, $236,000.

• 1068 Parkside Aka, Barbara A. Cregg; Robert M. Cregg to Wrobel Ann Marie J; John Wrobel, $215,000.

• 260 Ashland Ave., Ida Guskic; Ida M. Guskic to Casey Higgins, $212,575.

• 19 Admiral Road, Brian Joseph Bogner; Marjorie A. Sansanese; Marjorie Sansanese; Victor J. Sansanese; Victor L. Sansanese; Victor Sansanese to Perl Land Development Corp, $199,000.

• 444 Taunton Place, Autonomous Development to Michael Incorvaia; Michael S. Incorvaia Sr., $197,500.

• 65 Naragansett, Kyle P. Husband to Nicholas M. Carosa, $190,000.

• 75 Como Ave., Adam Renzoni to Vanessa M. Lattuca, $189,900.

• 129 Shenandoah Road, Kristy L. Schmitt to Elizabeth E. Hart; Justin D. Hart, $180,700.

• 500 Mckinley Parkway, Kathleen M. Mcdonald; William Mcdonald to Adam Renzoni; Sameera Renzoni, $178,000.

• 535 Walden, Anisa Saleh to Ferry Express V, $175,000.

• 93 Cunard Road, Jack K. Manganello to Joseph P. Jack; Nina Jack, $166,500.

• 48 Harding Road, Christina L. Werner to Michael P. Schaefer, $155,000.

• 46 Susan Lane, Alissa D. Schmidle; Andrew G. Schmidle to Sara Ann Benson, $146,000.

• 120 Montrose Ave., Dana Colucci to Gail Londner, $140,601.

• 80 Briggs Ave., Michael H. Young to Rebekah D. Kimble, $137,000.

• 26 Virgil Ave., Frank J. Sparacino to Sparacino Frank Joseph Jr, $135,000.

• 36 Lorraine, James M. Pasinski to Ann R. Illig; Randal Illig, $133,000.

• 31 Baxter St., Horseshu Homes; Western Improvement to Mwee Htoo; Eh Moo Si, $115,000.

• 127 Progressive Ave., Alrawan Corporation; Alrawan Corporation to Julian L. Lozada, $115,000.

• 280 Lisbon Ave., Excellent Houses to Anjum Mughni; Azam Mughni, $114,000.

• 86 Godfrey St., Rsr Homes to Tretobia D. Powers, $112,000.

• 19 Hartman, Latif Enterprise to Monowara Hoque Obaid; Mohammed Obaid Ullah, $110,000.

• 66 Chadduck, Marion L. Sapuder to Jonathan S. Poremba, $105,000.

• 65 Zelmer, Pringle Jr Richard Jr; Salvatore T. Sanfilippo to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $102,864.

• 33 Beatrice, Jane M. May; Richard B. May to Michael J. Maurer, $100,000.

• 82 Beatrice Ave., Lal Nun Fela to Sange Kaldan; Phul M. Tamang, $92,500.

• 32 Macamley, Michael Risman; Anthony Staudohar; Michael J. Staudohar to Saleman Alwishah, $92,000.

• 34 Bolton, Moira Odea to Nicole M. Martinez, $90,000.

• 524 Ontario, Marcia A. Wrazen to Saqr Properties, $82,000.

• 175 Stewart, Denise M. Isbrandt to Shahida USA, $81,000.

• 222 Benzinger St., Madeline Barone; Anthony Casciano; Joseph A. Casciano to Triple D, $80,000.

• 42 Mineral Spring, Scott Rosser to Manuel Rivera, $79,000.

• 39 South Ryan St., Colleen M. Spriegel to Juliet M. Talarico, $77,500.

• 610 Main, Bom to City Centre Condominium Board of Managers, $75,000.

• Vacant land 420 William L Gaiter Parkway, Colomba Surianello to Sornell Development Corp, $75,000.

• 88 Riverside Ave., Njcc Fund #5 Trust to John Martin, $74,600.

• 542 East Amherst St., Finehomes Holdings to Farhana Yasmin, $74,000.

• 1546 Broadway St., Andrew E. Chiodini to Mason Alexander Holdings, $74,000.

• 116 Military, Michael Young to Tara L. Mcminn, $74,000.

• 173 Reiman St., Daniel J. Magera to Ariana Jackson, $71,000.

• 293 Masten Ave., Beatrice Cook; Robert E. Whitfield; Robert Eugene Whitfield to Sydney G. Neasman, $70,000.

• 339 Norfolk Ave., Maggie Beeks to Antoinette Baker, $70,000.

• 904 Clinton, Ym Property Group to Mkj Buffalo Group, $68,000.

• 276 Stockbridge, David E. Meacham; Harold L. Meacham; Timothy J. Meacham to Sharafat Hossain, $65,000.

• 310 Winslow, Hayder Md Mostafa K to Tahmina Akter; Md Sayedul Islam, $65,000.

• 95 Arden, Michelle Marbury to Jerome W. Dixon, $60,000.

• 1400 Delavan East, Sultan Rizwan Ahmed to Kaaj, $60,000.

• 101 Millicent, Ivan A. Watkins Sr. to Sandra D. Currie, $60,000.

• 53 Sprenger, Ryan Mcguire to Falcon&son Real Estate, $60,000.

• 427 Wohlers Ave., Decent Property NY to Mohammad Shahidul Islam, $60,000.

• 548 Lisbon Ave., Khandaker H. Islam; Farida Yasmin to Akbar H. Miea, $58,000.

• 11 Gerhardt St., Decent Property NY to Tahera Akter, $54,200.

• 225 Auburn Ave., Msv Development to Mgm Property Management, $54,000.

• 191 Ericson, Pansy Goffe to Iqbal Hassan; Luthfun Naher Hassan, $53,000.

• 83 Condon Ave., Daniel L. Mcdonell; Michael Gerard Orourke to Rsr Homes, $52,200.

• 233 Keystone, Amkcf to Md Jahangir Alam; Md Alamgir Hossain, $52,100.

• 72 Progressive, Mis Nacy Win to Law A. Htoo; Manan L. Htoo, $52,000.

• 268 Potomac, Samuel J. Ciccia to Abdirahman Sayid, $50,000.

• 402 Shirley Ave., Parkes Christopher P S; Penelope Parkes to Fathema Ferdous, $49,000.

• 451 South Park Ave., Gerhardt Yaskow to Kristie Hannon, $49,000.

• 122 Wilkes Ave., Eli Edi Yanushok to Dewan M. Hossain, $47,000.

• 455 South Park Ave., Lourdes Borges; Celisa Catoe to Kristie Hannon, $45,000.

• 86 Longview, Elizabeth T. Lesny; John Lesny; John H. Lesny to Jofix, $45,000.

• 455 Hewitt Ave., Robert G. Hughes to Lc Strategic Holdings, $45,000.

• 25 Roslyn St., Frederick D. Arnold Jr. to Decent Property NY, $45,000.

• 99 Grove St., Philip C. Fudala to Christopher Fuqua, $43,500.

• 7 Frankfort, Jfn Property Ltd to Raita&ramisa Properties, $40,000.

• 261 Keystone, Joseph Carmack Jr. to Salman International, $40,000.

• 167 Texas St., Parkes Christopher P S; Penelope Parkes to Hosna Jinnat, $37,000.

• 488 Stockbridge, Redwood Ip NY to Theven Solutions, $37,000.

• 104 Thatcher, M&t Bank to Biplob Kabir Mowla; Main Uddin, $35,000.

• 368 Bissell, R&ma USA to Mohammad Nazrul Islam, $32,000.

• 599 Wyoming, Kyeonta Williams to Honesty Property Management&multi Services, $30,000.

• 44 Albert, Sandra June Kiblin to Michael Hurley, $28,500.

• 967 Northland, Lakesha Holiday to Three Ocean Business International, $28,000.

• 201 Rounds, Versatile Enterprises to Mohammad Azad Islam, $25,000.

• 461 South Park Ave., Lourdes Borges to Kristie Hannon, $22,000.

• 219 Walnut, Aileen Glisson to Broadway Development&management Group, $21,000.

• 254 Sherman, Micole Parker to Md Maruf Ahmed, $20,000.

• 45 Texas, Pansy M. Goffe to Nfn Jashim, $15,500.

• 12 Frankfort, Jfn Property Ltd to Kawchar Hamid, $15,000.

• 55 Sycamore, Ella Delaney to William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira, $15,000.

• 61 Sycamore, Ella Delaney to William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira, $15,000.

• 165 West, City of Buffalo to Adam R. Switala, $12,000.

• 139 Eller, Kyeonta Williams to Roksana Pervin, $11,000.

• 65 Goethe, Cynthia Ann Peterson to Daniel R. Hanna, $10,000.

• 93 St Louis Ave., Wesley Murphy to Darahn Rainey, $10,000.

• 40 Wilkes, Kevin Hairston; Kevin Peterson to Miah S. Mohammed, $10,000.

• 25 Townsend, Francisco Avendano to Jerome Whigham, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 89 Hillpine Road, Daniel W. Pelczynski Sr.; Genevieve M. Pelczynski; Suzanne M. Pelczynski; Thomas J. Pelczynski to Sjust Properties, $238,000.

• 54 South Transit Hill Drive, John Rubino to Ryan Tomporowski, $195,000.

• 226 Le Havre Drive, Laura E. Hoskyns; Matthew T. Newton to Daniel Strawder; Danielle Strawder, $166,000.

• 134 North Transithill Road, John L. Cislo; Sandra J. Cislo to Christopher Michael Saglian, $165,000.

• 190 Alaska St., Jacquelyn M. Wiess; Kevin S. Wiess to Edward Lelonek; Regina Lelonek, $150,000.

• 49 Lordan Drive, Lindsey A. Wiza to Jennifer C. Morgan, $150,000.

• 86 Albert St., Carmen S. Taglienti; Nancy M. Taglienti to Christopher J. Moran, $148,000.

• 144 Ledyard Ave., William M. Uhteg to Erica M. Newberry; Jeremy S. Newberry, $145,000.

• 102 Joseph St., James J. Sitek to Sarah Kwiatkowski, $145,000.

• 98 Seine Drive, Ann M. Kempa; Walter F. Kempa to Brock Delgato; Madison Stack, $142,500.

• 12 Randy Way, Kc Buffalo Enterprises to Elaine Prentiss, $140,000.

• 68 Clearvale Drive, Marie A. Falkiewicz; Sylvester R. Falkiewicz to Andrew D. Huebsch, $140,000.

• 81 Ellsworth Drive, Daniel P. Hager; Elizabeth J. Hager to Henry R. Rutledge, $137,000.

• 364 Ellington St., Yitzys Homes to James M. Wallace, $135,000.

• 57 Hillsboro Road, Daryl R. Rowe to Robert A. Rowe, $132,500.

• 183 Irving Terrace, Michael K. Gefert to Cassandra L. Maeder; Sean M. Maeder, $132,000.

• 277 Raymond Ave., Charles E. Betz Jr. to Lori A. Sleger, $132,000.

• 12-3 Brookfield Lane, Cinthia J. Radomski; Paul J. Radomski to Gail F. Balsdon; James A. Balsdon, $130,000.

• 212 French Road, Ae Buffalo Properties to Bflo Homes, $130,000.

• 344 Pleasant Parkway, Marcus Franz to Brian Montes, $128,600.

• 86 Homeworth Parkway, Brian L. Kawaler to Cynthia J. Scott; Dennis C. Scott, $128,200.

• 3535 Genesee St., Stuart A. Gellman to Brian Schectman, $127,500.

• 135 Louis St., Michael P. Lydo to Lauren Boulet; Brian Thompson, $124,000.

• 25 Barrymore Road, Melanie M. Foster to Lisa S. Unher, $121,000.

• 51 Glendale Lane, Andrew Hambridge to Cari G. Cardinale, $120,000.

• 225 Shanley St., Daniel Malicki; Nancy Szczempka to Gineiza Liz Quinones-Vega, $112,500.

• 57 Sebring Drive, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Rush Creek Properties, $111,250.

• 173 Curtiss, Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Laura K. Rowand; Timothy K. Rowand, $100,000.

• 64 Janine Court, M&t Bank; Manufacturers&traders Trust Company to Mushtaq Kaid, $99,000.

• 108 Kemp Ave., Sharon Enser; Robert J. Greenauer to Sara Enser, $96,000.

• 67 South Hedley St., David Senker; Susan Senker; Susan J. Senker to Andrea Ace; Allison Owczarczak, $95,000.

• 102 Central Boulevard, Arlene Gillen; Frank E. Swiatek to Nathan A. Meyers, $95,000.

• 1818 Kensington Ave., Tammy E. Fetto; Christopher C. Willett to M&t Bank, $89,431.

• 22 Ridge Park Ave., Bernadette Wasinger-Leicht to Carolyn Barnes, $77,000.

• 124 Cunard Ave., Random Properties Acquisition Corp III to Frank Piraino; Kathryn Piraino, $71,250.

• 3316 Walden Ave., Andrea L. Wass to Jacqueline A. Pinkowski; Bradley W. Smith, $70,000.

• 50 Kendale Road, Jeanna Marie Cellino; Cruz Maria M Sosa to Adavid, $68,626.

• 61 Cochrane St., Joann K. Belliotti; Gary Kowalski to Thomas A. Lonzi; Valerie Lonzi, $65,000.

• 1177 Walden Ave., Mark Ton to Amina Mukoma; Abdullah Sundi, $60,000.

• 109 Peach Tree Road, Pamela J. Nestico to Robert F. Gannon, $55,000.

• 1570 Delavan Ave., Dream Home Realty of Buffalo to Saleh Alzaheri, $45,000.

• 91 Southern Parkway, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Nine Lives Holdings, $42,000.

• 989 Walden, Sjh Investment Two to Yk Batim, $34,500.

• 34 Atlantic Ave., Goshen Mortgage Reo to Jessica Copece; Travis Copece, $15,000.

• 1570 Delavan Ave., Saif Jabbar to Dream Home Realty of Buffalo, $10,000.

CLARENCE

• 4475 Transit Road, Src Facilities to Bld 4475 Transit; Mdc Clarence, $6,800,000.

• 5535 Meadowglen Drive, Granite Home Builders to Mary Louise Tirabassi; Thomas E. Tirabassi Sr., $625,000.

• 5627 Woodruff Drive, Bret R. Humphries; Carina Ann Humphries to Sirva Relocation Credit, $543,800.

• 5627 Woodruff Drive, Sirva Relocation Credit to Amy L. Fogle; Ryan J. Fogle, $543,800.

• 8290 Royal Ascot Circle, Brian T. Brault; Jean N. Brault to Zhanpeng Jin; Jie Yin, $515,000.

• 9000 Roberts Grv, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Benjamin E. Nickle; Melanie A. Nickle, $501,778.

• 9040 Michael Douglas Drive, Jeffery C. Barker to Jordan E. Austin; Stephen M. Austin, $430,000.

• 5382 Briannas Nook, Forbes Homes to Maria Mccrea; Michael Mccrea Jr., $410,226.

• 5235 Fox Trace, Angela Burgin to Merle N. Schreckengost; Vinessa J. Schreckengost, $372,000.

• 5151 Brookhaven Drive, Lynn M. Ferguson; William D. Ferguson to Colin M. Mueller, $355,000.

• 4535 Christian Drive, Kristin Kozlowski; Knut Roalsvig; Myrth Roalsvig; Paul Roalsvig; Peter (per) Roalsvig; Thor Roalsvig to Kyle Conlan; Myrth Roalsvig, $265,000.

• 5473 Shimerville Road, Carol L. Weiglein; Richard T. Weiglein to Aaron S. Richbart; Rebecca J. Richbart, $259,900.

• 4562 East Overlook Drive, Paula F. Bordin; Peter R. Bordin to Eric C. Montz; Malina M. Montz, $259,000.

• 5450 Via Del Sole, Deixy M. Nasrin; Rad Nasrin to Deixy M. Nasrin, $209,500.

• 10792 Keller Road, Van Tine Craig J; Van Tine Leslie A to Deborah A. Wehrlin; Scott J. Wehrlin, $120,000.

• 8392 Kimberly Drive, Catherine L. Ventura; James Ventura to Catherine L. Ventura; Samantha J. Ventura, $10,000.

COLDEN

• 9221 Hayes Hollow Road, John C. Lundberg to Michele M. Idzik; Paul T. Idzik, $180,000.

• 10303 Holland Glenwood, James H. Preston; Linda R. Preston to Daniel P. Masterson, $179,900.

COLLINS

• 2040 Edgewood Drive, Jon O. Matthews; Mary R. Matthews to Melissa A. Gleason, $165,000.

• 3188 Vail Road, Audrianne Eddy; Larry D. Eddy to James J. Degenfelder, $61,600.

EDEN

• 9702 Knoll Road, Anne Aleksandrowicz; Peter Aleksandrowicz to Shelby J. Max; Timothy R. Max Jr., $319,500.

• 7781 East Eden Road, Brent Andrew Hardy; Michael Tychsen Yager to Jodi M. Winchell; John A. Winchell, $235,000.

• 3424 Hickman Road, Joseph J. Adams; Renee K. Adams; Donald A. Alessi to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $173,865.

• 8360 Sisson Hgwy, Jody E. Cummings; Rebecca J. Cummings to Jacob D. Cummings; Pamela Cummings-Golabek, $163,000.

• 7161 Combs Drive, Tiffany Metzler; Jeffrey J. Trykowski to Bryan J. Hlibiczuk, $157,000.

• 2996 East Church St., John Schwertfager to Michael Felschow, $90,500.

• Vacant land 7773 Ferrier Road, John J. Ciccia Jr.; Rosanne M. Ciccia to Debra M. Popple; John R. Popple, $29,000.

ELMA

• 1420 Bowen Road, Christopher G. Pouthier; Julie A. Pouthier to Domenic Gubitosi; Laura Gubitosi, $418,000.

• 180 Townline Road, Gregg M. Metz; Jennifer A. Metz to Keith R. Allen; Tracie C. Allen, $375,750.

• 5 Water Front Lane, Laurie A. Johnson; Timothy P. Johnson to Sandra Schor Revocable Trust Agreement 040615 Tr, $359,900.

• 8041 Clinton St., David W. Patterson; Marcia Patterson to Edward C. Miller, $194,000.

• 2921 Bowen Road, Fredericka S. Sobieski; David Szyka to Christopher J. Martin; Taylor M. Martin, $158,000.

EVANS

• 1320 Crescent Drive, Edward F. Moss III to Michael Speidel; Nicole Speidel, $171,000.

• 1337 Independence Drive, Michael Dunlap; Moriah Dunlap to Kathleen Furgala, $150,000.

• 9484 Lafayette St., Brandy G. Pelz to Stephanie Rossi, $114,900.

• 7643 Erie Road, Alisa Lukasiewicz; Vonschweiger Samuel J Karl to John R. Keem, $75,401.

• Kennedy/eisenhower Ave., Anthony Scaccia to Jon Davis, $15,000.

• Adams Av, Anthony Scaccia to Jon Davis, $10,000.

• 454 Jefferson Ave., Cim Trust 2015-3ag Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2015-3ag Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Ronald Lindsay, $6,000.

FARNHAM

• 635 Commercial St., Mario Lauricella to Theresa Horvatits, $102,000.

GOWANDA

• 333 Aldrich St., Hilary C. Banker; North Main St. Holdings to M&t Bank, $40,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 150 Autumnwood Drive, Andrew H. Pitonack Jr.; Bonnie G. Pitonack to Brian P. Doyle; Kimberly Doyle, $296,000.

• 2950 Whitehaven Rd&staley Road, Catholic Cemeteries of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo to Western New York Land Conservancy, $269,000.

• 96 Country Club Drive, John W Stickl Construction Co to Dean V. Boucounis; Pamela A. Boucounis, $230,125.

• 2915 Stony Point Road, Debra J. Brodie to David J. Graton; Michelle A. Graton, $200,000.

• 373 Laurie Lane, Robert A. Weber to Paul M. Parwulski, $125,000.

HAMBURG

• 4636 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Slavisa Stojanovic; Suzana Stojanovic, $312,260.

• 2184 Shadow Lane, Kayla Nero; Michael C. Nero to Joseph J. Beres, $294,900.

• 4344 Rushford Drive, Susan D. Goldbach; Timothy E. Goldbach to Linda I. Coplai; Stephen E. Coplai, $265,000.

• 6163 Versailles Road, Donald L. Hancock Jr.; Mary E. Hancock to Michael E. Schott; Susan N. Schott, $259,900.

• 188 Hunt Ave., Lawrence Spaulding; Shirley Spaulding to Keith R. Linkner, $259,188.

• 134 Foxcroft Drive, Charles W. Dye to Casey A. Beuler; Shane W. Marcella, $240,000.

• 65 Allie Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Denise Morris Kelly, $229,990.

• 6130 Versailles Road, John A. Esty to Adam S. Hoak; Danielle L. Hoak, $220,000.

• 116 Hunt Ave., Jeanette Koncikowski to Sunny A. Brooks; Neil Mongan, $185,000.

• 4000 Grant Ave., Clifford R. Reed; Linda M. Reed to Scott P. Odrobina; Shari Ann Odrobina, $180,000.

• 4759 Clifton Parkway, Michael A. Sigeti to Katherine C. Dziekan; Steven E. Dziekan, $175,000.

• 4606 Milestrip Road, George Sanders to Kaylee Kosowski, $172,200.

• 3098 Amsdell Road, John E. Sausner; Patricia Rose Sausner to Julie W. Whytas, $160,000.

• 2766 Cloverbank Road, Scott Odrobina; Shari Reed to Anita A. Myers; Raymond P. Myers Sr., $138,000.

• 5050 Lynwood Ave., Thomas Stanley to Carol C. Lamartina; Charles J. Lamartina, $128,000.

• 5251 Southcrest Ave., Marie Costantino; Bonnie A. Mclaughlin to Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba, $102,047.

• 6 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

• Vacant land 26 Jordy Court, Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

HOLLAND

• 9634 Warner Gulf Road, Robert John Weigel to Cindy Warnke; Mark Warnke, $240,000.

• 7603 Hunters Crk Road, Michael J. Verrastro to Jessica M. Tojek; Joshua A. Tojek, $220,000.

• 27 Rumsey Road, Kendra Berger; Kendra E. Berger to Scott Edward Stang, $142,750.

• 9393 Burlingham Road, Norman K. Nichols Jr.; Susan C. Nichols to Donald L. Mullen Jr., $107,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 184 Milnor Ave., Adam A. Torres; Adam Antonio Torres; Leeann M. Torres to Tabitha L. Pilecki, $148,400.

• 59 St Jude Drive, Judith Guimarin to Elisa Marie Tirado, $123,000.

• 81 Maryknoll Drive, Sunil Bakshi; Michele M. Joseph; Randie J. Joseph Jr. to Pennymac Loan Services, $93,696.

• 1510 Electric Ave., Michael C. Baase to David Ernst, $60,000.

• 206 Ridge Road, Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity to Marius Owens, $55,000.

• 46 Kane St., Daniel S. Cizdziel; Daniel Stanley Cizdziel to Fruci Apartments, $15,000.

LANCASTER

• 12 Blackstone Court, R&d Contracting to Alyson L. Coppola; Kevin J. Coppola, $540,000.

• 36 Saybrook Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia M. Pughakoff; Ronald R. Pughakoff, $422,471.

• Vacant land Erie Road, Kevin Nuwer; Kevin E. Nuwer to Gayle A. Thorpe, $400,000.

• 20 Southpoint Drive, Patricia M. Pughakoff; Ronald R. Pughakoff to Martin R. Moore; Stacy Anne Moore, $366,500.

• 10 Candice Court, Linda M. Ruggiero; Samuel F. Ruggiero to Britney Lam, $230,000.

• 38 Briarwood Drive, Howard H. Huber; Rose M. Huber to Michael J. Konieczny, $195,700.

• 2 Pauline Court, Tammy M. Osterhout; Daryl T. Pinney to Michael P. Lydo, $188,000.

• 130-140 Broezel Ave., Norman A. Borgogelli; Norman A. Borgogelli Jr.; Dawn M. Hartman; Tina M. Tundo to Kathy E. Busch, $181,500.

• 3 Lombardy St., Lisa Wojdan to Melanie Foster, $162,000.

• 549 Ransom Road, Marcia M. Miller; Neil Asur Miller; Scott Miller to Jeffrey L. Myers; Rebecca W. Myers, $161,000.

• 39 School St., Darlene G. Cerkiewicz; Gregory F. Cerkiewicz to Kelly R. Flowers, $155,000.

• 11 Court St., Julie M. Johnson to Michael S. Cooke, $145,000.

• 29 Northwood Drive, Fannie Mae to Kathleen M. Wass; Kennth F. Wass, $143,000.

• 144 Olde Stone Lane, Kelly E. Hahn to Alfanso Pirro; Joanna Pirro, $137,500.

NEWSTEAD

• 11433 Tonawanda Creek Road, Nathan J. Sutton to Mary Anne Porter; Amanda Stewart, $455,000.

• 13853 Bloomingdale Road, Mary J. Childs to Alexander B. Koss, $135,000.

• 12031 Meahl Road, Arlene A. Snyder; Leighton G. Snyder to Donald D. Livingston; Luanne M. Livingston, $130,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10456 Ketchum Road, Jeffrey A. Poblocki Sr.; Lisa M. Poblocki to Robert J. Irwin Jr., $240,000.

• 2071 Sherman Ave., Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-4 Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2003-4 Tr; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr to Exr, $7,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 12 Kingfisher Court, Dominic A. Mainella; Jennifer L. Mainella to Philomina B. George; Saby George, $832,500.

• 114 Henning Drive, 333 Elmwood to John R. Disch; Katherine E. Disch, $420,000.

• 54 Arrowood Lane, Brian M. Henderson; Darcy Logue to Cartus Financial Corporation, $395,000.

• 54 Arrowood Lane, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jennifer Lentz; Reid Lentz, $395,000.

• 3 Brookins Green Drive, Lori A. Salisbury; Thomas M. Salisbury to Mary Jane Hayhurst, $325,000.

• 3802 North Buffalo Road, Donald G. Ward; Donald Gilbert Ward to 3802 North Buffalo St. , $308,000.

• 38 Regalwood Drive, Donald Dale Bemis; Teresa M. Bemis to Barry Heryford; Jolene Heryford, $295,000.

• 40 Nehercrest Lane, Stacey Dewyer; Stacy Dewyer to Jeannette S. Hadwin, $275,200.

• 70 Old Farm Road, Delwin J. Allred; Jill K. Allred to Donna M. Gray; Gregory W. Gray Sr., $275,000.

• 4 Saville Drive, Shirley A. Raczka to Jonathan Orlow, $221,000.

• 6 Kingswood Drive, Shirley A. Kaczanowski to Brenda L. Fisher, $175,200.

• 76 Stepping Stone Lane, Barbara C. Cordell to David J. Grasso; Jill O. Grasso, $175,000.

• 403 Lakeview Ave., Brenda L. Fisher to Jacob A. Angle; Megan E. Darstein, $148,900.

• 148 Lakeview Ave., New Hope Realty Investors to Thomas James Kmitch, $49,000.

• Vacant land Abbott Road, Jean M. Obrien; Patrick T. Obrien to Cynthia R. Hanneman; Martin W. Hanneman, $43,500.

SARDINIA

• 11110 Allen Road, Donald E. Becker; Donald Edward Becker; Kathleen E. Becker; Kathleen E. Kane to Kimberly A. Brisky; Mary J. Brisky, $350,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 56 Mill St., Fannie Mae to Jacquelyn Barczykowski; Cheryl Bursee, $46,500.

• Vacant land Elm St., David P. Klenk to Michael Howie; Wanda Sherman, $17,500.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 14 Mullen St., Lauren Alexis Iwan; Timothy Scott Iwan to Nina C. Smith, $143,000.

• 98 Elmwood Pk E, Louise M. Balling; Louise Mary Balling to James D. Stephens, $132,900.

• 49 Mullen St., Doris J. Hollister to Brian K. Polakiewicz; Maureen E. Polakiewicz, $110,000.

• 3 King St., Tenlp to Ab Transformations; Cg Omega Properties, $37,400.

TONAWANDA

• 261 Argonne Drive, Andrew O. Miller; Sarah N. Miller to James A Mckenzie III Trust, $308,000.

• 334 Paramount Parkway, Leigh Anderson; Ghislaine Cintron to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $245,443.

• 44 Carpenter Ave., Domenic Tulipane; Dominic Tulipane to David S. Armstrong, $245,000.

• 21 Kenwood Road, Erik Ulatowski to Matthew P. Gavigan; Sarah M. Gavigan, $220,000.

• 24 Cloister Court, Lucille Wischerath; Paul E. Wischerath to Dana Colucci; Joelle Lynette Scholl, $214,000.

• 333 Argonne Drive, Donald M. Behr; Samuel E. Loliger to Brian S. Benson; Brittni Morgan Benson, $196,000.

• 72 Gettysburg Ave., Corinne S. Hinckley; Robert C. Hinckley to Brittney Canty, $189,900.

• 414 Forbes Ave., David John Dechellis; Emma Ruth Dechellis to Joshua L. Parrish; Kathryn M. Parrish, $185,000.

• 97 Nassau Ave., Nicole L. Wolfe to Kyle E. Schlaich, $170,000.

• 15 Glenside Court, Charles J. Ciotta; Louis Vinci to Derick A. Pittman, $169,250.

• 152 Louvaine Drive, Gloria Sacha to Lauren Orazi, $166,380.

• 176 Nassau Ave., Christine J. Thornbury; Leslie W. Thornbury to P&m Rehab Corp, $164,900.

• 312 Nassau Ave., Christine A. Frezza; Daniel M. Ryan to Leah Kiblin, $160,000.

• 145 Liston St., Lindsay M. Dobos; Lindsay Marie Dobos; Ryan Dobos to Sierrha Pless, $157,000.

• 57 Nicholas Drive, Andrea Lennon; Ryan E. Lennon to Laurie Cliszczynski; Christopher Gliszczynski, $156,500.

• 305 Hawthorne Ave., Mackenzie Klaiber to Erica M. Geraci, $150,000.

• 647 Harrison Ave., Eric J. Eschberger; Jennifer M. Eschberger; Jennifer M. Miller to Deborah A. Thompson; Robert H. Thompson, $149,000.

• 243 Parkwood Ave., Lacey E. Bromley to Bram J. Sheeran; Kimberly K. Sheeran, $147,000.

• 166 Thurston Ave., Christopher J. Hans to Christina Becerril, $143,500.

• 52 Claremont Ave., Matthew P. Gavigan; Sarah M. Gavigan to David S. Bates; Emily L. Victor, $138,900.

• 315 Parkhurst Boulevard, Judith Merlino; Leonard Territo to Megan Naber; Thomas Naber, $134,930.

• 5 Nimitz Court, Charles S. Marasco to Thomas Conti; Breanne Loge, $132,600.

• 231 Dunlop Ave., Paul Tagliarino to Alexis D. Krieger, $125,000.

• 63 Lamson, Sciandra Family Trust 072111 Tr to Carmela Sarcinelli, $125,000.

• 588 Englewood Ave., Paul W. Reeves to Andrew B. Chambers; Nicholas J. Ingrassia, $125,000.

• 23 Rockne Road, Mario A. Alaimo to D Manzella Properties, $121,000.

• 69 Dixon Drive, Zhiheng Xu to Debra Ann Franchi, $112,000.

• 1104 Highland Ave., Allen D. Steinhorn; Virginia A. Steinhorn to Njcc-Nys Erie County Community Restoration Fund, $100,000.

• 64 Springfield Ave., Michael G. Orourke; Ann Marie Riggie to Redbird Properties, $90,100.

• 44 Louvaine Drive, Sally C. Bass to Offer Advantage, $81,578.

• 1907 Colvin Boulevard, State of New York Mortgage Agency to Anthony Faulise; Joseph Spina, $72,550.

• 52 Euclid Ave., Amy M. Klopp; Peter E. Klopp to Daniel Carr; Dorothe J. Carr, $72,000.

• 353 Abbington Ave., Mary P. Jakes; William B. Jakes to Mary P. Jakes, $34,000.

WEST SENECA

• 43 Lillis Ln2569, Barbara M. Maloney; Timothy J. Maloney to Edward A. Burgio; Emily S. Burgio, $277,500.

• 1781 Orchard Park Road, Swj Westgate to Tarquinius Ltd, $265,000.

• 80 Caldwell Drive, Eric C. Montz; Malina M. Montz to Sarah Szramkowski; Matthew T. Urbanczyk, $248,550.

• 43 Glenfield Drive, Judith T. Diviak to Ann Kempa; Walter Kempa, $216,500.

• 145 Laurelton Drive, Julia A. Kaminski to Michele Renee Storto, $184,500.

• 335 Indian Church Road, Ryan Seufert; Jason J. Weber to Daniel P. Hartnett; Diane L. Hartnett, $177,000.

• 41 Warren Ave., Michelle Sullivan; Timothy S. Sullivan to Brian M. Steinke; Kim E. Steinke, $167,000.

• 5647 Seneca St., Louis E Saad Jr Marital Trust Tr to Kamholz Enterprises, $160,000.

• 32 Wedgewood Dr3624, WNY Revive to Russell J. Anderson, $156,000.

• 614 Dorrance Ave., Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits to Bryan Rauen, $151,800.

• 53 Woodcrest Dr2710, Frederick Zimmerman; Frederick M. Zimmerman Sr. to Erin Lackie; Joseph F. Ricchiazzi Jr., $145,400.

• 59 Covington Dr2510, Donald W. Bohn to Holly Oconnell, $144,000.

• 293 Kirkwood Drive, Caroline Martin; Thomas A. Martin to Joseph L. Ogorek, $142,500.

• 41 Chamberlin Dr2611, Nicole Destefano-Stone; Gregory J. Stone to Joshua Kinsley, $138,900.

• 11 North America Dr2224, Jrml Holdings to Leewash, $120,000.

• 4585 Seneca St., Sara A. Janiszeski to Colleen B. Burns; Roy Stasiak, $97,850.