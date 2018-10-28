Dunkirk man arrested after assault with child present

A Dunkirk man faces multiple charges after he allegedly punched another person repeatedly late Sunday afternoon in the presence of a child, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Rodney G. Clyburn, 38, of Leming Street, was arraigned in Dunkirk Town Court on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Deputies, who were called to the scene of an assault in progress shortly before 6 p.m., said Clyburn argued with another person in a home on Williams Street in the Town of Dunkirk, struck the person several times and damaged a vehicle belonging to that person.