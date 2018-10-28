Share this article

Driver injured when vehicle hits tree in Chautauqua County

A Pennsylvania man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Portland, in Chautauqua County.

Dennis Johnson was driving southbound on Old Mill Street at Webster Road at 8:50 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a sharp right curve, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Johnson's car left the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in a creek bed.

Johnson was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital by Brocton Rescue, and his condition was not available. Deputies said the accident is under investigation and charges may be pending.

 

