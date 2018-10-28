Driver injured when vehicle hits tree in Chautauqua County
A Pennsylvania man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Portland, in Chautauqua County.
Dennis Johnson was driving southbound on Old Mill Street at Webster Road at 8:50 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a sharp right curve, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Johnson's car left the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in a creek bed.
Johnson was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital by Brocton Rescue, and his condition was not available. Deputies said the accident is under investigation and charges may be pending.
accident/ Chautauqua County/ Matt Glynn
