DEBO, Margaret C. (Tronolone)

October 21, 2018, at age 91, beloved wife of 60 years of the late Joseph G. Debo, Sr.; devoted mother of Catherine (Stephen) Austin, Susanne Shapiro, Joseph (Donna) Debo, Jr., Dr. Richard (Molly) Debo and Dr. Daniel (Joan) Debo; loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Pauline Lardner and Dorothy Dzimian; daughter of the late Dr. Daniel and Catherine (nee Penco) Tronolone; sister-in-law of Mary Ann Slazak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, November 2nd, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Saturday, November 3rd, at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Amelia Church Outreach, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or D'Youville College Fund, 631 Niagara St., Room 103A, Buffalo, NY 14201. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com