Debit card left in ATM used for $1,766 in fraudulent purchases

NIAGARA FALLS – An elderly woman's debit card was fraudulently used to make more than $1,700 worth of purchases after inadvertently being left inside an automated teller machine on Friday, police said.

The victim, an 83-year-old Chapin Avenue resident, told police she accidentally left her card behind after making a withdrawal from a drive-thru window at a Packard Road ATM around noon Friday. By the time she realized it was missing, some 24 hours later, it had been used to make purchases in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and at various online shopping sights, totaling $1,766.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.