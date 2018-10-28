CROMWELL, Calvin N.

Cromwell - Calvin N. October 26, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Dearest father of Charles, Mark, and Kenneth Cromwell; brother of Roger Cromwell and the late Charline Wallenback. Friends will be received 4-8 PM, Monday, October 29, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca (716-674-5776), where a service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.