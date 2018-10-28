Colleges: Niagara women advance but season ends for UB and ECC soccer teams

The University at Buffalo women's soccer season came to an end on Sunday with a 2-1 loss in double overtime to Ball State in Muncie, Ind., in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference playoffs.

No. 2 seed Ball State defeated the bulls on a free kick goal from 25 yards by Paula Guerrero in the 105th minute.

Gurjenna Jandu scored for UB, her third of the season, to tie the game at 1-1 in the 55th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Emily Kelly of UB made five saves in the loss. She finished the season with a 1.52 goals-against average. UB ended 11-8-0 overall, 5-6-0 in the conference.

Annie Ibey scored two first half goals and goalkeeper Shania vanNuland made five saves for Niagara in a 2-1 victory over Rider at Niagara Field in Lewiston on Sunday in a first-round game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs.

Ibey, a freshman, increased her goals total to 10 for the season, scoring on a volley in the 10th minute and in the 29th minute took a pass in the box and beat the Rider keeper to make it 2-0.

Rider got on the board in the 76th minute when Kourtney Cunningham scored.

Niagara (10-6-2) will play at Monmouth in West Long Branch, N.J., on Thursday in the MAAC semifinals.

Erie Community College's first loss of the season after 16 wins knocked the Kats out of the NJCAA Region III District A playoffs on Sunday.

Herkimer defeated the Kats, 2-0, at Tompkins-Cortland Community College in the playoffs final.

ECC had allowed only two goals in its previous seven games before the Herkimer Generals broke through on Sunday, ending the season for coach Gary Boughton's team after regional championships the previous two seasons.