CAVNAUGH, Antoinette R. "Toni"

CAVNAUGH - Antoinette R. "Toni"

Of Kenmore, NY, joined the love of her life, husband Bruce R. Cavnaugh, in Heaven on September 20, 2018. They are together again dancing on the clouds. Toni worked as a Dietitian at Roosevelt and Hoover schools for many years. She lived life to the fullest with her friends and family, whom she adored. Toni is survived by her brother Charles (Mary) Alessi; her children, Patricia (Steve), Michael and Paul (Teresa); and grandchildren Taylor, Sarina, and Stefano. Friends are invited to a Celebration Mass of her Life at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Kenmore, NY, on Saturday, November 3, 3018, at 11 AM.