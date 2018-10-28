Car sent careening into Niagara Falls home; three hospitalized

A two-vehicle crash early Saturday sent three people to area hospitals and badly damaged a house, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Police said a car driven by Jamie N. Hart, 34, of Chilton Avenue, apparently ran through a stop sign at 15th Street and Pierce Avenue about 2:15 a.m. and broadsided a vehicle operated by James M. Akers, 35, of Cleveland Avenue.

Akers’ vehicle careened into a house at 1364 Pierce Ave., which was damaged so heavily that it was condemned by city officials.

Police said Akers was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, with an arm injury. Hart was treated for an arm injury at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. A passenger in her car, Jason J. Frank, 37, of 21st Street, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.