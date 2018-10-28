BROWN, Betty A.

Brown - Betty A.

October 26, 2018, of West Seneca NY. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Lois (Donald) Roebuck and Susan (Jack) Drabik; cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Stephen) Washburn, Tammy (Frank) Myrtle, Kelly (Ken) Keene, Carrie Drabik, Drew Drabik, Tiffany (Michael) Belcher and the late Timothy Drabik; great-grandmother of Kate and Michael, Evan and Justin, Cole, Lillianna, Aiden and Layla, Tyler and Cohen; sister of Jean (Ray) Veckruise and Dorothy Telis; dear aunt of Pamela and Peter Telis. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. (same as Curtin Funeral Home), 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, on Tuesday from 2-4PM and 6-7:30PM where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to SABAH. Please share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com