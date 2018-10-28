BRADLEY, Susan

BRADLEY - Susan October 24, 2018, she was born on December 14, 1948 to Richard and Katherine Bradley of East Aurora; her beloved brothers are Richard (Deanna Graunke), Alan (Valerie) and the late Stephen Bradley; she had many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she loved dearly. Susan graduated in 1967 from Iroquois High School and in 1971 from the State University of New York College at Oneonata. Susan attended graduate school at Syracuse University, she worked as a secondary English teacher at Amherst and Clarence High School before marrying Robert Schellhase. Susan changed careers to be a Human Resource Director, first for the Northtown Automotive Companies, and then for the University at Buffalo, a position from which she retired in 2008. In retirement she did pet sitting, worked as a teacher's aide for the Iroquois School system, was Chair of the Roycroft Film Society from 2012- 2016, and volunteered for the Roycroft Campus Corporation, the Aurora Town Library, Radio Reading of the Niagara Frontier, Friends of Knox Farm State Park, and the Aurora Historical Society. Susan's great passion was spending time with her family and friends, and living out her personal credo, "Carpe Diem," or "seize the day." She loved life and lived it to the fullest, which brought her great satisfaction and joy. Flowers gratefully declined; memorial donations may be made to the Roycroft Campus Corporation. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora