[BN] Blitz newsletter: How many more games will Josh Allen miss?

Josh Allen won't play Monday Night when the Bills host the Patriots. What is the likelihood Allen returns next Sunday against the Bears?

Jay Skurski tackled the question in this week's Bills Mailbag:

"My best guess is no, but it’s just that – a guess. Allen didn’t practice all week and the Bills were quick to rule him out for Monday night, so it’s not like he was close to playing in Week 8. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Allen sit out until after the Bills’ bye, which comes in Week 11. That would give him six weeks of recovery time, which should hopefully be enough to get him back to 100 percent. The Bills would then have the final six games of the season to get more of a read on what they have in Allen."

Inside the Bills: Tuesday's trade deadline looms for a franchise that needs to define its direction. Jay identifies six players Buffalo needs to make a decision on.

LeSean McCoy listed as questionable: He practiced all week on a limited basis while wearing a red, non-contact jersey. McCoy still needs to clear the concussion protocol before he’s eligible to play Monday, but that can happen at any point.

Shaq Lawson carving out role: One player who seemed to be on the trade block earlier this year has earned more playing time by taking a more professional approach on and off the field.

One-on-One Coverage: Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas reminisces with Vic Carucci ahead of Monday's number retirement.

Gronk making trip to Buffalo for MNF: “It’s going to be nuts."

Scouting report: Jay breaks down the Monday Night matchup.

Voice of the fan: Now is the time to turn rage into roar.

