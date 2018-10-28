BIENIEK-RESETARITS, Rose (Hamerski)

BIENIEK-RESETARITS - Rose (nee Hamerski)

October 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bieniek and the late Frank Resetarits, Sr.; devoted mother of Rose Marie (late Joseph) Faraci, Frank (Madonna) Resetarits, Jr. and John (Suzanne) Resetarits; loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three. Rose was predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com