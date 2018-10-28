Bartolotta, Edward

Bartolotta Bartolotta - Edward Passed away after a lifetime filled with memories, laughs, and loved ones by his side on October 24th, 2018. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Ed began his life by passionately pursuing his love for the sport of swimming. He studied the masonry trade from his father, becoming an established bricklayer in the city of Buffalo. His love and respect for nature, wildlife and agriculture culminated into the success of his family business, Wiscoy Valley Tree Farm in Bliss, New York. The Christmas tree farm later grew and evolved into Wiscoy Tree Farm Garden Center and Landscaping. Ed loved the outdoors and spent countless hours of his day sitting on his boat fishing, out in the woods hunting, or looking for any and all of nature's finest artifacts. Ed is predeceased by his parents, Carmela and Edward T. Bartolotta and survived by his sister, Barbara Bartolotta Dubreville. He will be forever remembered by his partner, Elizabeth "Bizza" Doyle; his two sons Edward B. (Marina) Bartolotta and Robert J. (Valerie) Bartolotta; as well as their loving mother Elizabeth Bartolotta; he is lovingly remembered as "Papa" by his five beautiful granddaughters, Kristen Bartolotta, Marina V. Bartolotta, Chelsea Bartolotta, Kira Bartolotta and Natasha Bartolotta; many other extended family members, dear friends and loved ones will also fondly remember Ed and cherish his memory. In lieu of services, please support your local Christmas tree farm this holiday season or local Wildlife and Conservation Program in memory of Ed. Donations may also be made to help in the fight against cancer. Please consider donating to the Colon Cancer Coalition or Colorectal Cancer Alliance.