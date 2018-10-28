Babcock, James R.

Babcock - James R. October 27, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lichota); cherished father of Kelly (Mitch) Martin and the late Jason Babcock; treasured Papa of Haley and Jason; dearest brother of Kitty Herbst; survived by many loving friends and relatives. Friends will be received 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, Tuesday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg (716-627-2919), where a prayer service will be held 9:30 AM on Wednesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com