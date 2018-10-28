Ashville man dies in crash that cut vehicle in half

An Ashville man died in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night on Beaujean Road in Mayville.

Roger L. Beaujean, 33, died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Beaujean was operating a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a telephone pole around 10:35 p.m. The crash broke the vehicle in half, and the telephone pole caught fire.