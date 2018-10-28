ADOLF, Jeremy S.

ADOLF - Jeremy S. Of Depew, October 26, 2018, beloved son of Dennis and the late Linda (nee Worsham); devoted father of Nathaniel, Hunter, Heavenly and Hayden; dear brother of Jason; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary Hill, Lancaster on Tuesday at 12 Noon. Please assemble at church.