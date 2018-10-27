Whitecaps edge Beauts on late goal by Curtis

Jonna Curtis scored off a scramble in front of the goal at 7:04 of the third period and the Minnesota Whitecaps took a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Beauts Saturday night in the first National Women’s Hockey League encounter between two teams who seem destined to be rivals.

The teams will meet again at 2 p.m. today at TRIA rink in St. Paul, Minn.

The Beauts rallied twice to the game on a second period goal by Maddie Elia at 17:59 and a third period tally by Taylor Accursi at 5:18 of the third.

Katie McGovern opened the scoring with a first period goal for Minnesota at 5:38. Kate Schipper scored at 3:38 of the third to make it 2-1.

All the scoring in the game came at even strength. Buffalo was 0 for 3 on the power play and Minnesota was 0 for 4.

The Beauts had a 36-28 advantage in shots over the Whitecaps, an expansion team which has won all of its first five games in the NWHL. The first four were over the Metropolitan Riveters. It was the first loss for Buffalo after a pair of wins over the Connecticut Whale to start the season.

Former Beauts goalie Amanda Leveille made 35 saves against her former team. Shannon Szabados made 25 for Buffalo.

The loss dropped Buffalo into a tie for second place in the NWHL with the Boston Pride (2-1) which scored a 3-2 victory over the Riveters on Saturday night at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston. Boston is the next Beauts opponent, Nov. 17-18 in Boston.