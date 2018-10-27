WARDA, William M.

WARDA - William M. October 25, 2018; beloved husband of the late Mary (Graham) Warda; dear father of William G., Paul J., Gary M. (Carol) and Catherine A. (James) Bender; loving grandfather of Shawn (Emily), Matthew (Ashley), and Elizabeth (Jeremey) Warda, Margaret (Chad, fiance;) and Erin Bender; great- grandfather of five; son of the late William and Helen Warda (nee Strzelecki); brother-in-law of the late William (Ann) Graham; uncle of Jack (Linda), Tim (Katie) and Tom (Tammy) Graham. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at OLV Basilica at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Father Baker Canonization Fund. Mr. Warda was an alumnus of St. Bonaventure University Class of 1954. Online condolences, www.CANNANFH.com