UB police officer named president of state police union

University at Buffalo Police Lieutenant Scott Marciszewski has been elected to serve as president of the New York State Police Benevolent Association, a police union presenting 1,250 members who serve with the New York State University Police, the Environmental Conservation Police, State Park Police and New York State Forest Rangers.

Marciszewski is the third president in the union’s history. He has been active in the PBA since 2011, the year it was founded. He has worked as a UB police officer for the last 19 years.

“It is an honor to represent the men and women of the PBA and provide a voice that speaks to protecting the membership, the well-being of those who rely upon them, and the safety of the public we serve," said Marciszewski in a statement.