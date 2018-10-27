TANNER, Helena M.

TANNER - Helena M. Age 99, of Sanborn, NY, on October 26, 2018 at the Northgate Health Care Facility. Born in Hazleton, PA on June 14, 1919; daughter of the late Joseph and Margreta (Karn) Berger. Helena was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Shawnee, where she served on the Women's Guild; member of Crafty Crew, over 50 years; and enjoyed sewing, making crafts, painting, and traveling the states and Europe. Helena was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Tanner, in 2008; three brothers, Arthur, Bruce and Joseph Berger; and sister, Clara Gill. Survivors include two sons, James J. (Angela) Tanner of North Tonawanda, NY, and Franklin (Christine) Heisner of Strasburg, PA; and a granddaughter, Karen. Friends may call at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Monday from 2-7 p.m. Interment will take place in St. Johns, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc.