SWANSON - Austin D. October 25, 2018, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Jean (nee Peterson) Swanson; loving father of Paul D. (Judy) Swanson and Karin L. (Bill) Daun; cherished grandfather of Sean, Kristen (Andrew), Heather, Tyler, Erika and Justin; adored great-grandfather of Mason; dear companion of recent years of Anne Bonn. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. Funeral Services will be held on Monday from St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main Street, Williamsville at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com