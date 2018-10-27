STACHNIK, Richard A.

STACHNIK - Richard A. October 25, 2018, at age 72. Beloved husband of 43 years to Robbie (nee Kwapich) Stachnik; devoted father of Evan (Jenn) Stachnik and Dr. Jennifer (Brian Hodiak) Stachnik; loving grandfather of Vance Stachnik; dear brother of Kathy (Frank) Ceckowski; brother-in- law of Linda (Rich) Borkowski and Annie (Dave) Stengel; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Richard was an active member of the church council at St. John the Baptist. He loved camping, running, the St. Louis Cardinals and being with his family. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday (today) and Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com