SMITH, Sandra A. (McConnell)

October 24, 2018, of Clarence, NY; beloved wife of David M. Smith; loving mother of Douglas (Jodi) Smith, Alison (Gregg) Duffy, and Matthew (Lesley) Smith; cherished grandmother of Sophia, Daniel, Nolan, Calvin, Evan, Oliver, Sullivan, Ella, and Emerson; dear sister of Raymond and Gregory McConnell. Friends received Sunday, 3-7 pm at Shepard Bros. Funeral Home, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10 am at the St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com