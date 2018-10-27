SCIVE, Patricia M. (McGinty)

Beloved wife of the late John; dear mother of Meg (David) Wolinski, Susan Scive Crockett and John P. Scive; grandmother of Kelly Crockett (Philip) Nau; daughter of the late Patrick and Florence (DeVoe) McGinty; sister of the late Lawrence (Ora), Francis (Betty Lee), John (Evelyn) McGinty, Elizabeth (William) Eschborn, Mabel (survived by Leroy) Wood, Patrick (Irene) and Ruth McGinty; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Sunday 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave., Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Amelia's Outreach Office, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Pat was an educator, teaching at numerous schools including Frontier Central, Ken-Ton, All Saints and substituting in many Buffalo Catholic Schools. Pat retired in 2008 at the age of 84, after teaching for over 60 years.