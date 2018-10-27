RACKI, Norman C.

RACKI - Norman C. October 13, 2018, son of the late Chester and Anna Racki; brother of the late Rev. Leonard Racki, Norma (late Leo) Kowalczyk and Alice (late Andrew)Feyes. Friends may call Sunday 3-6 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, corner of Red Jacket Pkwy. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Thomas Aquinas RC Church, Monday at 11 AM. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com