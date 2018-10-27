RABCZAK, Thomas F.

RABCZAK - Thomas F. October 26, 2018, at age 66, of North Tonawanda. Beloved husband of 41 years to Janet (nee Eashak) Rabczak; devoted father of Stephanie (Donald) Guize and Lauren Rabczak; loving grandfather of Colin and Evan Guize; son of the late Francis and Genevieve (nee Kutchinski) Rabczak; brother of Maureen (Roger) Johanson and the late Nancy Rabczak; son-in-law of Marian (nee Baglia) Eashak and the late Simon Eashak; brother-in-law of Sandra (James) Maisano, Debra Helper, Albert "Chuck" Eashak and the late Alice Eashak-Brown; also survived by several nieces and nephews; predeceased by his great-niece Brooke Marie Helper. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9 AM from St. Amelia Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com