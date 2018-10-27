Pot plants found growing outside home destroyed by fire in Royalton

Authorities found 18 marijuana plants growing outside a house on Peet Street in Royalton that was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The plants were discovered after volunteer firefighters from Middleport and Wolcottsville brought the blaze under control. The Niagara County Drug Task Force is investigating.

A tenant called 911 after encountering heavy smoke when she returned from work shortly before 4:30 p.m. No one else was in the building, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The fate of some pets inside the residence was not reported. No damage estimate was available. Fire investigators said a space heater left running in a kitchen may have sparked the blaze.