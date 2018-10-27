Police stop vehicle reportedly full of merchandise stolen from Fashion Outlets

Town of Niagara Police reported they have issued warrants for two women believed to be involved in a recent shoplifting incident at the Fashion Outlets Mall on Military Road.

Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle carrying the suspects after they responded to a report of shoplifters in the Tommy Hilfiger store about 1 p.m. Oct. 19. It fled at high speed southbound on Military Road.

The two women were not in the vehicle when Niagara County sheriff’s deputies eventually stopped it, but officers said they found it “filled with suspected stolen items from numerous stores within the mall.” A woman in the vehicle was detained and reportedly provided the names of the suspects now being sought.