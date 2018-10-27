PIERI, Virginia "Ginny"

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest October 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Steve Pieri; devoted mother of John (Linda) Pieri, Steve Pieri, KK Pieri, and Michele (Leonard Mordino) Pieri; cherished grandmother of Amy (David) Barbara, Steven (Suzanne) Pieri, Katie Pieri, Kerry (Steve) Macari, Tasio Pieri, Salvatore Mordino; devoted great-grandmother of David, Avery, Lucy, Rose, Alice, and Lila Sky; also loved by sister-in-law Dorothy (Pete), the Chiarmonte sisters, and family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com