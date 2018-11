PARTRIDGE, Marion L. (Pinkel)

Age 82, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2018. Endeared wife of the late Carlton Partridge; cherished mother of William (Karen), Cheryl, Deborah (Joseph) Birdsall and James (Melissa); survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Hope, 3899 Sticks Rd., Glen Rock, PA 17327.