Mark your calendars for the Buffalo PAL auction

Designer handbags. Apple Watch. Beats by Dr. Dre. Tickets to Buffalo Bills and Sabres games.

Those are just some of the items that will available at the 18th Annual Police Athletic League of Buffalo Auction from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 154 Franklin St.

There will be raffle prizes as well as silent and live auctions.

Olympic bobsledding gold medalist and Buffalo native Steve Mesler will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $50 per person and are on sale now at buffalopal.com.

Buffalo PAL is a not-for-profit agency that currently serves more than 20,000 children annually with after school, weekend and summer programs that operate in six community centers, 17 Buffalo Public Schools and Buffalo-Olmsted Parks.