Man accused of firing BB gun at parked vehicle charged

A Springville man accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle parked outside a Main Street business in Little Valley has been charged with menacing a peace officer, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment and stalking, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Robert B. Bolles, 60, was taken into custody shortly after the alleged incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Bolles was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court and was held in the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.